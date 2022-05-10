This was in 1997 when pupils had been renovating old tools in order to send them to Tanzania. They were loading up the air freight crate. Are you pictured?
23 photos to reminisce over if you went to Cardinal Allen RC High School in the 90s and 00s

We’ve turned the clock back at Cardinal Allen RC High School and dug deep into our archives to bring past pupils some school day memories.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Sports, arts and crafts, summer fairs, GCSEs… they’re all there. Can you spot yourself in any of the scenes? Or your children, siblings, best mates…

1. Cardinal Allen High School squad

Cardinal Allen School squad celebrating at Bloomfield Road after winning the Schools Cup Final in 1997

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Cardinal Allen High School

Lee Ogden, who was 16 when this photo was taken in 1999, with a bench that had been made in memory of fellow student Richard Livesey who died after having an epileptic fit.

Photo: Dawn Castle

3. Cardinal Allen High School

Jamie Page, Philippa Hoyle, Deni Bailey (seated) and Michael Todman producing their own newspaper in 1997

Photo: DAVE NELSON

4. Cardinal Allen High School

Paul Callighan during work experience at Cliffs Hotel, Blackpool in 1998

Photo: submit

