1. Cardinal Allen High School squad
Cardinal Allen School squad celebrating at Bloomfield Road after winning the Schools Cup Final in 1997
Photo: Rob Lock
2. Cardinal Allen High School
Lee Ogden, who was 16 when this photo was taken in 1999, with a bench that had been made in memory of fellow student Richard Livesey who died after having an epileptic fit.
Photo: Dawn Castle
3. Cardinal Allen High School
Jamie Page, Philippa Hoyle, Deni Bailey (seated) and Michael Todman producing their own newspaper in 1997
Photo: DAVE NELSON
4. Cardinal Allen High School
Paul Callighan during work experience at Cliffs Hotel, Blackpool in 1998
Photo: submit