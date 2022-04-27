Fleetwood High School head teacher Margaret Dudley and pupils from year 7 were celebrating news that a new school was to be built on the Broadway site, 2001
Fleetwood High School in the 90s and 00s was a time of change.

The school was split over two sites – Beach Road and Broadway following the amalgamation of Hesketh High and Larkholme in the late 1980s and continued that way for the next decade. It was only brought together under the roof of a fabulous new school in 2002. These photos dug from our archives show life in the classrooms and will certainly bring back the memories.

This was the old library at Fleetwood High School which was used by pupils across the years when it was Larkholme High School. This was a class in 2002

This was the launch of "Operation Beware" in 2000. Pictured at Fleetwood High School, with a firework safety poster are from left - Steve Curwen, PC Emma Shuttleworth, Kelly Buchanan, Ben Telford, Fleetwood Fire Station Officer and Station Commander Kevin Jeynes, Sgt. Andy Webster and Kayleigh Ronan.

AS-level successes at Fleetwood High School - Kristy Peel, Nicola Rowland and Katie Stirzaker, 2001

Fleetwood High School choir, 2001

