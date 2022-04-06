Crowds turned out to greet princess Diana when she visited the resort in July 1991
14 pictures from the heart of Blackpool which remember what was happening in 1991

These pictures round up a year in the life of Blackpool, its people, events and things you may remember from the year of 1991.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:55 am

Princess Diana came to town, a team of maintenance workers had a cuppa right at the top of the tower and Gazza dropped in to the Seasiders Club to chat to some of his old team mates.

There are plenty of faces to spot too.

In case you missed them:

1. Blackpool 1991

Yes, they are actually having a cuppa at the top of Blackpool Tower. This was July 1991

2. Blackpool 1991

Princess Diana arrives at CJ's Cafe in Talbot Road accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Sir Simon Towneley

3. Blackpool 1991

This was the scene at Christmas in 1991 when IRA terrorists planted firebombs at several locations in the town centre

4. Blackpool 1991

Mereside Primary School teacher Robin Thomson helps pupils pack a box for a Dutch exchange school with pupils Daniel Harris, Claire Green, Kelly Roberts and Michael Taylor

