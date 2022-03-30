25 photo memories to bring you back to 1990 and life on the Fylde coast

1. Fylde in the 90s
Students really put their backs into it to raise money for a cancer-detecting scanner. Lancaster and Morecambe College students went on a sponsored bed push from Morecambe to Lancaster to raise funds for the Royal Lancaster Infirmary CT Scanner Appeal
Photo: Archive
2. Fylde in the 90s
Historians young and old took a glimpse into the past at a brand new museum of Lancashire rural life. Time has stood still at the Fylde Museum of Country Life in Woods Lane, Pilling, near Garstang, which offers a comprehensive look at farming over the last 100 years or so. Pictured: Michelle Thomson, 13, (left), and Sharon Hodge, also 13, look at the dairy reconstruction - complete with reconstruction dairy maid
Photo: Archive
3. Fylde in the 90s
Sandyacht ace Geoff Waterhouse has shown true grit in his quest for sporting honours. Geoff, 49, of Glenagles Court, Kirkham, finished runner-up in the first round of the 1990/91 Smirnoff British Sandyachting Championships behind European champion Mark White
Photo: Archive
4. Fylde in the 90s
A ray of sunshine swept into Blackpool Sealife Centre as it heralded its first new arrivals. Two baby thornback rays were born to the delight of staff at the newly-opened showpiece. Displays manager Rod Haynes takes a closer look at the new arrivals
Photo: Archive