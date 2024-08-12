Things have changed so much - the landscape, the infrastructure - have the people changed? Society certainly has.
Blackpool as a seaside resort has never faltered though, it’s still as enticing as ever and while many of us opt for the beaches abroad, Blackpool still offers that classic British seaside feel. These pictures remember how our resort was in the 40s and 50s...
1. Blackpool, 1940s
Not a car in sight when this picture of Marton Drive was taken from the railway embankment by Watson Road bridge. The gardens in the council houses are all well maintained and there are gas lights on the pavements.
The junction with St Annes Road is at the bottom of the photograph and Loftos Avenue can be seen at the top.
2. Blackpool, 1940s
"A busy scene at Royal Oak, with South Station and Palladium Cinema in post war years, served by two Standard trams and a Leyland Tiger bus on route 10. Walter Luff saved the Marton route by persuading the Council to vote for track relaying on 8th January 1947" | submit
3. Blackpool, 1940s
The exterior of The Mary MacArthur Holiday Home for Working Women, Breck Road, Poulton later became a teacher training college and is now Wyre Civic Centre | National World
4. Blackpool, 1940s
Blackpool Tower frontage in the 1940s | National World
5. Blackpool, 1940s
Roberts Oyster Bar. Errol Flynn on the left. | National World
6. Blackpool, 1940s
Popular wartime entertainers in Blackpool were the Oscar Rabin Band in 1944 | National World
