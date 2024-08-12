1 . Blackpool, 1940s

Not a car in sight when this picture of Marton Drive was taken from the railway embankment by Watson Road bridge. The gardens in the council houses are all well maintained and there are gas lights on the pavements. The junction with St Annes Road is at the bottom of the photograph and Loftos Avenue can be seen at the top. Black tape on the glass of the doors may be a wartime precaution against broken glass in the event of bombing | National World