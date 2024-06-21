They go right back to the 1920s through to the more recent years of the 1990s. "I think it's fascinating to look at old pictures to see how times have changed" Some streets have vanished completely whilst others have been redeveloped. Others remain almost untouched, except for the shop names and the cars...
This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer | National World
Ashfield Road | National World
This is the junction of Church Road and Kenilworth Road in March 1980 | National World
Church Street, Blackpool in 1937. This photo shows cottages being demolished to make way for the Art Deco building which housed TH Bennett garage and car showroom | National World
New traffic lights in operation on Central Drive with the Westmorland Avenue and Queen Victoria Road junction on the right | National World
Oddfellow Street, Blackpool in the 1950s, demolished to make way for the police headquarters and Magistrates Court | National World
