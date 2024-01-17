31 striking Blackpool scenes of long lost shops down the decades
These are a fascinating trip down memory lane looking at Blackpool shops from yesteryear.
Most are long gone, except for a couple of high street names which have moved location. But these were the shops which knitted our wonderful town together and provided food, clothing and every day essentials. They are striking pictures which show how the shops and streets have changed.
