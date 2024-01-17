News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley StreetTimothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street
Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street

31 striking Blackpool scenes of long lost shops down the decades

These are a fascinating trip down memory lane looking at Blackpool shops from yesteryear.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT

Most are long gone, except for a couple of high street names which have moved location. But these were the shops which knitted our wonderful town together and provided food, clothing and every day essentials. They are striking pictures which show how the shops and streets have changed.

In case you missed them: 21 nostalgic Blackpool pictures to take you back to 1988 including streets and old shops

35 incredible Blackpool retro photos go back in time to 1950-1951

9 evocative images of Blackpool Cocker Street Baths - the lost pool where generations of people learned to swim

Staff outside C A Higgins and Company Rock Shop in Talbot Road, Blackpool in 1912

1. Blackpool's long lost shops

Staff outside C A Higgins and Company Rock Shop in Talbot Road, Blackpool in 1912

Photo Sales
Abingdon Street shop scene in 1930s at the corner of Clifton Street. Bacon and butter

2. Blackpool's long lost shops

Abingdon Street shop scene in 1930s at the corner of Clifton Street. Bacon and butter

Photo Sales
Cullen Stores, Beckenham Road, North Shore

3. Blackpool's long lost shops

Cullen Stores, Beckenham Road, North Shore

Photo Sales
Binns, 1987

4. Blackpool's long lost shops

Binns, 1987

Photo Sales
The Sweet and Clarke shop on the corner of Abingdon Street and Birley Street in 1964

5. Blackpool's long lost shops

The Sweet and Clarke shop on the corner of Abingdon Street and Birley Street in 1964

Photo Sales
Herman Clottu at the Clottu Chocolate shop he opened on Whitegate Drive near the corner of Forest Gate

6. Blackpool's long lost shops

Herman Clottu at the Clottu Chocolate shop he opened on Whitegate Drive near the corner of Forest Gate

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeopleFood