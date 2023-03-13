9 evocative images of Blackpool Cocker Street Baths - the lost pool where generations of people learned to swim
Originally built as a sea water pool, Cocker Street Baths were in place for a century.
The baths opened in 1870 and were eventually taken over by the council in 1909 and used mainly for school swimming lessons. So many Blackpool people would have learned to swim there before they were pulled down in 1974. The pictures are quite emotive, especially for those who remember them, they show the pool empty as the bull dozers moved in and bring back memories of the ornate interior and cast iron turnstiles.
