News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

9 evocative images of Blackpool Cocker Street Baths - the lost pool where generations of people learned to swim

Originally built as a sea water pool, Cocker Street Baths were in place for a century.

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago

The baths opened in 1870 and were eventually taken over by the council in 1909 and used mainly for school swimming lessons. So many Blackpool people would have learned to swim there before they were pulled down in 1974. The pictures are quite emotive, especially for those who remember them, they show the pool empty as the bull dozers moved in and bring back memories of the ornate interior and cast iron turnstiles.

In case you missed them: 21 rarely seen photos of Blackpool's much-loved Derby Baths from the 1980s

27 pictures of Blackpool pools where we learned to swim - including Lido, Moor Park, Derby Baths, Fleetwood and St Annes

15 exclusive photos from new book 'Blackpool's Holiday Heyday' include rare scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, Golden Mile and when The Beatles gigged

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Manager Mr F Cruickshank takes a poignant last look at Cocker Street Baths before the demolition teams moved in

1. Memories of Cocker Street Baths

Manager Mr F Cruickshank takes a poignant last look at Cocker Street Baths before the demolition teams moved in

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Inside the ornate pool area in 1964

2. Memories of Cocker Street Baths

Inside the ornate pool area in 1964

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
An early picture of Blackpool's oldest bath in Cocker Street where thousands of schoolchildren learned to swim up until its closure in the 1970s. This was 1963

3. Memories of Cocker Street Baths

An early picture of Blackpool's oldest bath in Cocker Street where thousands of schoolchildren learned to swim up until its closure in the 1970s. This was 1963

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Cocker Street Baths opened in the 1870s. This photo was taken using Glass Plates Photography in 1964

4. Memories of Cocker Street Baths

Cocker Street Baths opened in the 1870s. This photo was taken using Glass Plates Photography in 1964

Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolBlackpool Pleasure BeachBlackpool TowerSt AnnesFleetwood