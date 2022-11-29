News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Blackpool Lido Pool, St Annes Open Air Pool and Moor Park Pool - do these bring back memories?
Blackpool Lido Pool, St Annes Open Air Pool and Moor Park Pool - do these bring back memories?

27 pictures of Blackpool pools where we learned to swim - including Lido, Moor Park, Derby Baths, Fleetwood and St Annes

These roll through the decades and capture life at Blackpool and the Fylde Coast’s swimming pools.

By Claire Lark
40 minutes ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 3:53pm

Some are long gone whilst others thrive but one thing they all have in common – they are where most people on our fabulous coastline learned to swim.

Cocker Street Baths is among the oldest featured, that is nothing but a memory now, as are Derby Baths and the much-loved Lido Pool. Fleetwood outdoor pool, Preston Street Learner Pool and St Anne’s open air pool are also featured. You might be pictured in them but if not, you are bound to remember them anyway.

In case you missed them: 21 rarely seen photos of Blackpool's much-loved Derby Baths from the 1980s

13 contrasting scenes which show striking changes to Blackpool's landscape

Blackpool South Shore - 24 street scene memories of shops and landmarks in the 80s and 90s including Waterloo Road, Harrowside, Highfield Road, Lytham Road and Watson Road

1. Where we learned to swim...

The Lido Pool - probably the most well remembered baths in Blackpool. Thousands of kids learned to swim there

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Where we learned to swim...

Children enjoying the Lido Pool back in the 90s

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Where we learned to swim

Everyone's favourite - Derby Baths

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. The pools where we learned to swim...

Jo Donnelly, Lucy Ward and Sonia Robinson at St Annes Swimming Pool in 1997

Photo: DAVE NELSON

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
BlackpoolFleetwoodLido