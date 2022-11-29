Some are long gone whilst others thrive but one thing they all have in common – they are where most people on our fabulous coastline learned to swim.

Cocker Street Baths is among the oldest featured, that is nothing but a memory now, as are Derby Baths and the much-loved Lido Pool. Fleetwood outdoor pool, Preston Street Learner Pool and St Anne’s open air pool are also featured. You might be pictured in them but if not, you are bound to remember them anyway.