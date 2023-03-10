15 exclusive photos from new book 'Blackpool's Holiday Heyday' include rare scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, Golden Mile and when The Beatles gigged
In a lavishly produced new book, former Gazette and Post journalist Barry McLoughlin has chronicled Blackpool’s halcyon days in the six decades up to the 1960s.
The pictorial history – Blackpool’s Holiday Heyday: Images of resort’s golden era – includes chapters on the Pleasure Beach, Tower, Golden Mile, three piers, theatres, dancehalls, accommodation, railways, the famous tramway and football. More than 130 illustrations in colour and black-and-white, ranging from rare postcards to high-quality photojournalism and memorabilia, spotlight the people and places that gave Blackpool its unique character. And these exclusive photos offer a snapshot of what to expect.
The book examines the dilemmas created by the town’s dual identity over the years. Should it be a genteel middle-class ‘watering place’ or a proletarian playground? Should it be a ‘family resort’ or a party town for night-clubbers? Should the interests of residents or tourism take priority?
A journalist and author for almost 50 years, Barry McLoughlin is a former parliamentary correspondent and has written or edited 17 books, including several on the railways and tramways of Blackpool.