It is the only hotel on the seaward side of Blackpool’s promenade and because its surrounded by the promenade to the east and Princess Parade to the west, it’s on it’s own ‘island’.

Its official title is the Grand Metropole Hotel and is one of the two oldest hotels in Blackpool. Work originally began in 1776 on what was then named Bailey's Hotel and it opened in 1785. It is now owned by Britannia Hotels.

It has a troubled past and there are question marks over its future but it will be forever an iconic part of Blackpool’s history.

