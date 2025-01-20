25 evocative Blackpool pictures which show our seaside resort 70 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:59 BST

This wonderful gallery of photos revist our town in 1955.

They remind us what our great town looked like in a long ago era, the people, buildings, fashions and football. There's a cracking, rarely seen photo of the Winter Gardens at night and scenes which reflect how our town has changed.

A group of young women in a coffee bar in Blackpool, England, circa 1955. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Blackpool, 1955

A group of young women in a coffee bar in Blackpool, England, circa 1955. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Passengers at Central Station in Blackpool in May 1955

2. Blackpool, 1955

Passengers at Central Station in Blackpool in May 1955 | National World

A great shot of The Winter Gardens at night

3. Blackpool 1955

A great shot of The Winter Gardens at night | National World

Coronation Street with Albert Road crossing it and the tower of the Olympia Hall at the Winter Gardens in the background on the corner of Adelaide Street

4. Blackpool 1955

Coronation Street with Albert Road crossing it and the tower of the Olympia Hall at the Winter Gardens in the background on the corner of Adelaide Street | National World

Blackpool Forum at North Shore

5. Blackpool 1955

Blackpool Forum at North Shore | National World

The ABC Hippodrome in Church Street, 1955

6. Blackpool, 1955

The ABC Hippodrome in Church Street, 1955 | National World

