13 lost scenes of Blackpool shops and streets back to the 1980s

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 11:57 BST

These pictures bring some of our favourite shops into sharp focus, mainly during the 1980s.

It was a time when every unit and shop was filled with trade and people would pack the streets on a Saturday afternoon hunting for a bargain. It was the last era of true high street shopping before the age of Internet shopping began to tighten its grip.

Every teen's favourite Top Shop and Top Man, 1987

1. Lost shopping days

Every teen's favourite Top Shop and Top Man, 1987 Photo: National World

C&A - so many memories

2. Lost shopping days

C&A - so many memories Photo: National World

Burton Menswear at the entrance to Houndshill

3. Lost shopping days

Burton Menswear at the entrance to Houndshill Photo: National World

Leonard Dews in 1990

4. Lost shopping days

Leonard Dews in 1990 Photo: National World

Littlewoods, another much-loved store gone from the high street

5. Lost shopping days

Littlewoods, another much-loved store gone from the high street Photo: National World

Milletts outdoor shop, 1989

6. Lost shopping days

Milletts outdoor shop, 1989 Photo: National World

