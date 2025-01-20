We trawled the archives to see how Blackpool celebrated Chinese New Year in past times from children learning about the festival to full-blown celebrations with dragons, lanterns and great food. You might be pictured...
1. Memories of Chinese NY
Children at St. John's Parent and Toddler Group (St. John's Church, Blackpool) enjoying their Chinese New Year Party. Pictured is three year old Maria Johnson | National World
2. Memories of Chinese NY
Class 4B at St John Vianney Catholic primary School (Blackpool) with the Chinese Dragon they made to celebrate the Chinese New Year. From left, Conner (correct) Kiernan, Bethany Gelling-Parkinson, Grace Oldfield, Kayleigh Adam, Finn Docherty and Sinead McLaughlin-Whyte. | National World
3. Memories of Chinese NY
Celebrating the Chinese new year at the De Vere hotel, Blackpool are
L-R Marissa Lui, Amy Cheung, Sammi Lai and Kirsty Mah. | National World
4. Memories of Chinese NY
The Chinese community celebrated their New Year with a lunch in the Blackpool Winter Gardens' Spanish Hall.
Amy Chung (left) and Sammy Li wait to perform on stage | National World
5. Memories of Chinese NY
Chinese New Year celebration at at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. | National World
6. Memories of Chinese NY
Chinese New Year celebration at at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.