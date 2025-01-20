19 celebratory pictures of Chinese New Year in Blackpool back to the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Jan 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 11:57 BST

This week celebrates Chinese New Year and the Year of the Snake

We trawled the archives to see how Blackpool celebrated Chinese New Year in past times from children learning about the festival to full-blown celebrations with dragons, lanterns and great food. You might be pictured...

Children at St. John's Parent and Toddler Group (St. John's Church, Blackpool) enjoying their Chinese New Year Party. Pictured is three year old Maria Johnson

1. Memories of Chinese NY

Children at St. John's Parent and Toddler Group (St. John's Church, Blackpool) enjoying their Chinese New Year Party. Pictured is three year old Maria Johnson | National World

Class 4B at St John Vianney Catholic primary School (Blackpool) with the Chinese Dragon they made to celebrate the Chinese New Year. From left, Conner (correct) Kiernan, Bethany Gelling-Parkinson, Grace Oldfield, Kayleigh Adam, Finn Docherty and Sinead McLaughlin-Whyte.

2. Memories of Chinese NY

Class 4B at St John Vianney Catholic primary School (Blackpool) with the Chinese Dragon they made to celebrate the Chinese New Year. From left, Conner (correct) Kiernan, Bethany Gelling-Parkinson, Grace Oldfield, Kayleigh Adam, Finn Docherty and Sinead McLaughlin-Whyte. | National World

Celebrating the Chinese new year at the De Vere hotel, Blackpool are L-R Marissa Lui, Amy Cheung, Sammi Lai and Kirsty Mah.

3. Memories of Chinese NY

Celebrating the Chinese new year at the De Vere hotel, Blackpool are L-R Marissa Lui, Amy Cheung, Sammi Lai and Kirsty Mah. | National World

The Chinese community celebrated their New Year with a lunch in the Blackpool Winter Gardens' Spanish Hall. Amy Chung (left) and Sammy Li wait to perform on stage

4. Memories of Chinese NY

The Chinese community celebrated their New Year with a lunch in the Blackpool Winter Gardens' Spanish Hall. Amy Chung (left) and Sammy Li wait to perform on stage | National World

Chinese New Year celebration at at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool.

5. Memories of Chinese NY

Chinese New Year celebration at at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. | National World

Chinese New Year celebration at at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool.

6. Memories of Chinese NY

Chinese New Year celebration at at the Hilton Hotel, Blackpool. | National World

