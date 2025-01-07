The 34 businesses in Preston and Blackpool with a 0 or 1-star food hygiene rating

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 18:45 GMT

Inspectors were not impressed by these sites.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

34 businesses in Preston and Blackpool have received 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings.

Check them out below:

Rated 0 on July 3, 2024.

1. Eat Indian, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

Rated 0 on July 3, 2024. | The Lead

Rated 0 on July 11, 2024.

2. Hawkes Hotel, Station Road, Blackpool, FY4 1BE

Rated 0 on July 11, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 on October 7, 2024.

3. Town Hall Kiosk, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 1 on October 7, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 on March 15, 2024.

4. Abingdon Barbecue, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA

Rated 1 on March 15, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 on August 2, 2024.

5. Amber Court Care Home, Kipling Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9UX

Rated 1 on August 2, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 on August 10, 2024.

6. Beeches Hotel, Hull Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QB

Rated 1 on August 10, 2024. | Google

