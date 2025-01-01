On the market for £375,000 with The Square Room and reduced by £25k, this beautifully-presented and spacious Blackpool home is a sight to behold.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
A six-bed family home, the property also boasts en suites off all bedrooms to go along with the extremely spacious interior.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
There aren’t many places quite like this! Take a look around...
Also, while you’re here...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.