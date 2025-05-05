Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s new £34m flagship Holiday Inn hotel is celebrating it’s first anniverrsary.

The hotel was constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development and proudly sits next to the train station and Sainsbury’s.

On May 1 the team behind the Holiday Inn marked it’s first birthday - 12 months since Coronation Street stalwart and Celebrity Big Brother winner Jack P Shepherd officially opened the hotel.

And The Gazette has sat down with Holiday Inn Blackpool’s general manager Mark Winter to see what that means in reality.

In the last 12 months, the team has:

- welcomed 71,563 people to stay from across the world;

- sold 41,105 rooms;

-made 68,429 beds;

- served more than 40,790 eggs at breakfast.

Mark said: “We’ve had one incredible year of welcoming guests, serving smiles, and supporting Blackpool’s growth.

“That’s not just hospitality—it’s dedication in action!”

As well as the hotel, the Holiday Inn boasts a Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant, a Starbucks, conference facilities and Platform 9 Bar and Lounge.

Situated just steps from Blackpool North train station and central to all the town’s key attractions, Holiday Inn Blackpool has quickly become a go-to destination for business travellers, families, and leisure guests looking for comfort, convenience, and style in the UK’s most iconic seaside town.

Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd officially opens the new Holiday Inn hotel in Blackpool, UK. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2024. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin | Anthony Devlin

Mark Winter, Holiday Inn Blackpool’s general manager said: “We couldn’t be prouder of what the team has achieved.

“This first year has been about more than numbers—it’s about the memories we’ve helped create and the strong connection we’ve built with our guests, partners, and the Blackpool community.”

The hotel plays a key role in the £350 million Talbot Gateway regeneration project, supporting job creation and boosting the local economy. As part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family, and managed by RBH Hospitality, Holiday Inn Blackpool is proud to represent a new era of hospitality in the town.

The hotel is also home to the Blackpool Gazette team every Tuesday.

With the first incredible year behind them, the team is looking forward to even more growth, partnerships, and unforgettable guest experiences in the year ahead.

For more information or to book visit the Holiday Inn website here.