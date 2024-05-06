Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corrie star Jack P. Shepherd was in town last week to officially open Blackpool’s newest hotel - the £34 million Holiday Inn in Talbot Road.

The actor, famous for playing David Platt on the Weatherfield cobbles, cut the green ribbon as an excited crowd counted down, with stilt walkers and glamorous hula hoop girls beside him.

Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd officially opens the new Holiday Inn hotel in Blackpool, UK. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2024. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin

Wearing a black leather jacket, a cheerful Jack then chatted to members of the public and posed for selfies outside the resort’s new flagship hotel.