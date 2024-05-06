Watch Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd on exclusive first look around new Blackpool Holiday Inn hotel

Join Corrie star Jack for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look around the new £34 million hotel...
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 6th May 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 12:12 BST
Corrie star Jack P. Shepherd was in town last week to officially open Blackpool’s newest hotel - the £34 million Holiday Inn in Talbot Road.

The actor, famous for playing David Platt on the Weatherfield cobbles, cut the green ribbon as an excited crowd counted down, with stilt walkers and glamorous hula hoop girls beside him.

Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd officially opens the new Holiday Inn hotel in Blackpool, UK. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2024. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd officially opens the new Holiday Inn hotel in Blackpool, UK. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2024. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin
Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd officially opens the new Holiday Inn hotel in Blackpool, UK. Picture date: Wednesday May 1, 2024. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin

Wearing a black leather jacket, a cheerful Jack then chatted to members of the public and posed for selfies outside the resort’s new flagship hotel.

In our 12-minute video special, we join Jack and hotel manager Mark Winter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour around the new Holiday Inn.

