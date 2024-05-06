Watch Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd on exclusive first look around new Blackpool Holiday Inn hotel
Corrie star Jack P. Shepherd was in town last week to officially open Blackpool’s newest hotel - the £34 million Holiday Inn in Talbot Road.
The actor, famous for playing David Platt on the Weatherfield cobbles, cut the green ribbon as an excited crowd counted down, with stilt walkers and glamorous hula hoop girls beside him.
Wearing a black leather jacket, a cheerful Jack then chatted to members of the public and posed for selfies outside the resort’s new flagship hotel.
In our 12-minute video special, we join Jack and hotel manager Mark Winter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour around the new Holiday Inn.
