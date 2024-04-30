18 pictures of Blackpool's new Holiday Inn as Coronation Street star set to officially open hotel

The hotel was constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Apr 2024, 20:00 BST

Blackpool’s new £34m Holiday Inn is set to be opened by Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd on Wednesday.

We took a look around prior to its official opening to see what guests can expect when staying at the hotel:

Taking an exclusive peep at Blackpool's newest hotel - the town centre Holiday Inn

The four-star Holiday Inn is set to be officially opened by Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd on May 1.

1. Look inside Blackpool's new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant

The four-star Holiday Inn is set to be officially opened by Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd on May 1. Photo: National World

The hotel and restaurant was constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station.

2. Look inside Blackpool's new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant

The hotel and restaurant was constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station. Photo: National World

The four-storey, 144-room hotel will include business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests.

3. Look inside Blackpool's new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant

The four-storey, 144-room hotel will include business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests. Photo: National World

Pictured is general manager Mark Winter. Speaking ahead of the opening, he said: "We are so excited we’ve got the keys to the hotel so we can get all the final preparation finished ahead of opening our doors."

4. Look inside Blackpool's new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant

Pictured is general manager Mark Winter. Speaking ahead of the opening, he said: "We are so excited we’ve got the keys to the hotel so we can get all the final preparation finished ahead of opening our doors." Photo: National World

The hotel has created 80 new jobs, from managerial positions through to front of house and housekeeping staff.

5. Look inside Blackpool's new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant

The hotel has created 80 new jobs, from managerial positions through to front of house and housekeeping staff. Photo: National World

A Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant will also open alongside the hotel on the ground floor.

6. Look inside Blackpool's new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant

A Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant will also open alongside the hotel on the ground floor. Photo: National World

