Blackpool’s new £34m Holiday Inn is set to be opened by Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd on Wednesday.
We took a look around prior to its official opening to see what guests can expect when staying at the hotel:
The four-star Holiday Inn is set to be officially opened by Coronation Street star Jack Shepherd on May 1. Photo: National World
The hotel and restaurant was constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station. Photo: National World
The four-storey, 144-room hotel will include business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests. Photo: National World
Pictured is general manager Mark Winter. Speaking ahead of the opening, he said: "We are so excited we’ve got the keys to the hotel so we can get all the final preparation finished ahead of opening our doors." Photo: National World
The hotel has created 80 new jobs, from managerial positions through to front of house and housekeeping staff. Photo: National World
A Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant will also open alongside the hotel on the ground floor. Photo: National World
