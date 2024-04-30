Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s a touch of celebrity glam to Blackpool’s newest hotel as it prepares to open tomorrow.

For a start, the £34 million Holiday Inn on Talbot Road comes oven-ready with a snazzy eatery - one of Marco Pierre’s White’s New York Italian restaurants, no less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That particular cuisine brand is restricted to some very exclusive corners of England - so Blackpool is in good company.

Then there’s a celebrity guest coming along tomorrow to officially cut the ribbon at the 144-bedroom hotel.

First look inside Holiday Inn Blackpool and Marco Pierre White's restaurant. Pictured is general manager Mark Winter with some of the staff.

Read More Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is set to open the new Blackpool Holiday Inn

Corrie star cutting the ribbon

Corrie fans will know all about actor Mark P Shepherd, whose character David Platt has been involved in some of the most dramatic storylines in the past 15 years.

The gleaming new hotel is fittingly located in one of the smartest areas of Blackpool, just across from Bickerstaffe Square and next to the new tram terminus - as part of the £350million Talbot Gateway regefneration project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the spacious and shiny new foyer, there are tasteful winged chairs in fashionable mustard, comfy oatmeal sofas and a well stocked bar where cocktails are being dispensed.

First look inside Holiday Inn Blackpool and Marco Pierre White's restaurant. Pictured is general manager Mark Winter

Welcoming pre-launch guests into the new Holiday Inn is general manager Mark Winter, who admits to being excited as the opening day fast approaches.

There is an archway of celebratory balloons and some welcoming glasses of prosecco to add some extra sparkle to the pre-launch reception.

Jobs boost for Blackpool

He said: “We can’t wait, it seems to have been a long time coming, there’s a real buzz about the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve invited a few people in to meet the team and sample the food in the restaurant before we open.

“In tems of job applicants, we had 3,679 applications for 70 jobs for the Holiday Inn and Marco’s restaurant.

“Of those, 97 per cent of the work force are from Blackoool, which is a staggering statistic.”

First look inside Holiday Inn Blackpool and Marco Pierre White's restaurant

Unsurprisingly a major resort like Blackpool already has a lot of hotels - more than 230 at the last count - so what will this new Holiday Inn bring to the party, Mark was asked?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is amazing what impact a brand name hotel and a celebrity restaurant can have on the market - it definietly brings something extra.