Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is set to open the new Blackpool Holiday Inn

The actor who has played David Platt in the ITV soap for 24 years will be opening the brand new four star Holiday Inn in Blackpool tomorrow.
Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 30th Apr 2024, 15:15 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is on his way to Lancashire.

The actor who has played David Platt in the ITV soap for 24 years will be opening the brand new four star Holiday Inn in Blackpool tomorrow.

The Holiday Inn was constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station.

Corrie star Jack P Shepherd will be opening the new Holiday Inn in Blackpool
Corrie star Jack P Shepherd will be opening the new Holiday Inn in Blackpool

The four-storey, 144-room hotel includes business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests.

The Cobbles star will pose for pictures before taking a look around the new Talbot Gateway hotel which also includes a Marco Pierre White Restaurant.

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool
Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool

He will also greet staff arriving for their first shift on a Blackpool vintage bus.

More than 70 jobs were created by the creation of the new hotel & Marco’s New York Italian restaurant.

Speaking ahead of the opening in May, general manager, Mark Winter, said: "We are so excited we’ve got the keys to the hotel so we can get all the final preparation finished ahead of opening our doors."

