High Street reopens in Blackpool as work on £350m Talbot Gateway regeneration project wraps up
A road in Blackpool has reopened as work on a £350m regeneration project wraps up.
Blackpool Council confirmed on Wednesday that Hight Street had been reopened after construction work was completed.
A spokesman for the council said: "The road was previously closed to allow for the Talbot Gateway regeneration including the construction of the new underpass, the Holiday Inn hotel and the Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant, which are due to open later this year.
"Thank you for your ongoing patience and support while we continue to #makeblackpoolbetter."
The four-star Holiday Inn is set to open in Spring 2024 and was constructed next to Blackpool North railway station.
The four-storey, 144-room hotel will include business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests.
It will also create 80 new jobs, from managerial positions through to front of house and housekeeping staff.
A Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant will also open alongside the hotel on the ground floor.
Inspired by Pierre White's Italian heritage and his love for New York, the new restaurant will serve a mixture of Italian-inspired dishes and American classics including fresh pasta, handmade pizza and steaks and some classic Italian / New York inspired desserts.
An extension to Blackpool tramway, which will connect the Talbot Gateway and railway station directly with Blackpool Promenade, was also constructed as part of the development, alongside an underpass allowing pedestrians to access the hotel and tramway directly from the station.