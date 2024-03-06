Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in Blackpool has reopened as work on a £350m regeneration project wraps up.

Blackpool Council confirmed on Wednesday that Hight Street had been reopened after construction work was completed.

A spokesman for the council said: "The road was previously closed to allow for the Talbot Gateway regeneration including the construction of the new underpass, the Holiday Inn hotel and the Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant, which are due to open later this year.

"Thank you for your ongoing patience and support while we continue to #makeblackpoolbetter."

Hight Street was reopened as worked wrapped up on the Talbot Gateway regeneration project (Credit: Blackpool Council)

The four-star Holiday Inn is set to open in Spring 2024 and was constructed next to Blackpool North railway station.

The four-storey, 144-room hotel will include business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests.

It will also create 80 new jobs, from managerial positions through to front of house and housekeeping staff.

A Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant will also open alongside the hotel on the ground floor.

Inspired by Pierre White's Italian heritage and his love for New York, the new restaurant will serve a mixture of Italian-inspired dishes and American classics including fresh pasta, handmade pizza and steaks and some classic Italian / New York inspired desserts.