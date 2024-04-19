Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Elt, who runs the FourRooms establishment on Reads Avenue, says there is insufficient assessment of many B&Bs and small hotels to ensure they meet the quality expected from a top resort.

And he says a decline in the general look and feel of the town itself has led to some of his regular visitors from Austria and Germany telling him they won’t be back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael’s establishment, which he runs with partner Paul, has garnered a string of five star reviews from guests and he says he considers himself an ambassador for the town and its standards.

Michael Elts with partner Paul at the FourRooms B&B

But he says the town is slipping backwards and is calling on Blackpool Council to do more to enforce standards in local hospitality accommodation.

He also claims the council is allowing too many children’s homes to open, allowing young people with various issues to add to the resort’s existing problems.

However, Blackpool Council refuted Mr Elts’ comments and said it worked with various organisations to help ensure help was at hand to hoteliers and that suitable standards were maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael, 58, said: “I love Blackpool and that’s why I came here, it has got so much history and potential.

"Unfortunately, the town has declined in recent years.

"we have social problems here, with groups of youths causing problems and seeming to get away with it.

"When people come to Blackpool, they want to escape from the issues they have at home and get away from it all – that is what Blackpool offers.

"The problem is that now, this town has its own problems too and it;s not always possible to escape it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can either be a tourism resort or you can welcome people who have various problems and issues, but the two don’t work together.

"Blackpool was built on B&Bs and small hotels, it offered to second to none accommodation for all the people who can here.

"It’s sad to say, but now I see a lot of them are run down and read of complaints about basic things from the reviews.

"Cut the grass, tidy the pavement, make an effort – if businesses want people to enjoy their time, make sure things are to a top standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I run Blackpool’s number one B&B, a genuine five star establishment and I think the overall staanders need pulling up.

"Not enough effort is done to bring them up, more emphasis seems to be on building big new hotels like the new Premier Inn instead."

He said there were various bodies that promote good practice but they did not enforce it and it was not compulsory to join them.

"So we rely on the council to make sure standards of cleanliness and service are what they should be,” he said.

What the council says

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “It is simply untrue to say that we only promote large national chains. Blackpool Council has for many years worked with StayBlackpool, the town’s principal holiday association, to help B&Bs and other accommodation providers across the resort to get on the accreditation ladder.

“We also work closely with VisitEngland on quality standards and developed the Blackpool Approved entry level scheme, a nationally-approved accreditation standard that is available to all accommodation providers that meet the necessary requirements. To date, around 150 accommodation providers have a nationally-recognised accreditation.

“All of those accredited accommodation providers are entitled to a free listing to promote their business on the VisitBlackpool website which attracts more than two million unique users a year. In addition, no commission is charged for bookings made through the VisitBlackpool site.”

In response to children's homes, the spokesperson added: “In recent years we have changed our planning approach. This has helped increase the rigour applied to the introduction of new services in Blackpool and making sure they align with local need.”

What StayBlackpool say

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Smith, from StayBlackpool, said there were plenty of decent B&B establishments in Blackpool who worked hard and provided a good service.

She said: “We have been working together, with Blackpool Council, to improve and upkeep standards and to shout out that they have been accredited.

"StayBlackpool has been calling for accreditation to become compulsory – not jut in Blackpool but cross the country, so that anyone who stays in accommodations knows it is going to be clean and safe.”

She added that there were a number of new hotels and she had some concerns for smaller independent hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s double edged sword – we appreciate conference people look to the global brand name hotels but there are a lot of hard working little B&Bs too – we need to have the balance.

"To some extent, you wonder if we have enough stuff in Blackpool to bring all these visitors in – we’re all sharing from the same pot.