Retailers set to move into Holiday Inn Shops

Two of the five shops available for lease which are part of Blackpool's new Holiday Inn Hotel have been snapped up.

The council, which owns the site, has reached agreements with two retailers for the outlets which form part of the Station View shopping area built into the new tram terminal which is part of the £34m Holiday Inn due to open on May 1.

The identity of the businesses is being kept under wraps but it is hoped the shops will open in June or July with around 10 new jobs created. Marketing of the units began in the second half of last year as part of the overall regeneration scheme which is due to see the tramway extension linking North Pier and North Station also open in coming weeks.

Station view is situated at the lower ground floor of the building fronting the new tram stop and platform and provides approximately 5,200 sq ft of new retail accommodation aimed at serving passers-by including shoppers, visitors, workers and commuters.

The 144 bedroom Holiday Inn includes a Marco’s New York Italian Restaurant which will also open on May 1. The units have planning permission for Class E retail use with the high volume of passing traffic offering options for food-to-go and convenience retailers.