The Holiday Inn Blackpool officially opened its doors 100 days ago and has since welcomed over 14,000 guests from around the world.

The popular 144-bedroom hotel, operated by RBH Hospitality Management, is Blackpool Council owned and part of the wider regeneration project, Talbot Gateway, developed in partnership with by Muse Places.

Since opening it has also sold over 8,000 rooms, 5,000 meals at Marco’s New York Italian restaurant and provided 12,000 breakfasts to its guests. The hotel's success represents a significant step forward in Blackpool's ongoing regeneration efforts.

Since opening in May thousands of visitors have flocked to Blackpool’s Holiday Inn. | National World

Since opening, the hotel has made a significant contribution to local employment, with 98 per cent of the team coming from the Blackpool area following a successful recruitment drive earlier in the year, where the hotel received 3,068 job applications.

It will continue to build on its strong start, providing four-star hospitality to its residents, while supporting the local economy and contributing to the ongoing success of the £350m Talbot Gateway project.

General manager Blackpool's Holiday Inn Mark Winter said the feedback since opening has been amazing. | UGC

General manager Mark Winter said: “What a fast-paced 100 days it's been opening our doors in May.

“It only seems yesterday we were cutting the ribbon with Corrie legend Jack P Shepherd and it’s amazing to think we’ve had 14,000 guests through our door since that day. “The feedback since we’ve opened from our guests, colleagues, partners and stakeholders has simply been overwhelmingly fantastic and we couldn’t have asked for a better start.

“We’ve got plenty of exciting plans on the horizon so please stay tuned and we can’t wait to welcome new families, business travellers and food fanatics over the coming months – there really is something for everyone here so come and see for yourself.”

The wider £350m Talbot Gateway programme is regenerating Blackpool town centre, by bringing 8,000 professional workers and students to the area in the coming years.

Blackpool Council, alongside Muse, has already developed the 125,000 sq ft Number One Bickerstaffe Square council office, a Sainsbury’s supermarket and a refurbished 650-space multi-storey car park, alongside extensive public spaces for the community to enjoy.

The third phase of the Talbot Gateway regeneration includes a new seven storey, 215,000 sq ft sustainable office building which will bring over 3,000 civil service workers into the area when it opens in 2025, while land is currently being acquired ahead of phase four, a new £65m Multiversity educational campus which will also attract up to 3,000 more staff and students to the area.