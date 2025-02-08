Holiday Inn Blackpool | National World

The Holiday Inn located in the centre of Blackpool has been shortlisted for a prestigious hospitality award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holiday Inn Blackpool, located in the heart of the vibrant seaside town, has been shortlisted for the coveted ‘Best Recruitment Initiative Award’ at the 2025 Springboard for Excellence Awards.

The prestigious awards, which celebrate the UK’s finest in hospitality, recognise businesses that demonstrate outstanding innovation and creativity, with the Blackpool Holiday Inn having emerged as one of the top five nominees from over 200 entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday Inn Blackpool | National World

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 2nd, in the Sir Bobby Moore Room at Wembley Stadium in London, where the hospitality industry’s brightest stars will gather to celebrate excellence and connect with key figures across the sector.

Mark Winter, General Manager of Holiday Inn Blackpool, shared his excitement about the nomination, saying: “This is fantastic news for the hotel and a significant moment for the town as well. We're absolutely delighted - it's a remarkable achievement.”

The Holiday Inn's recognition comes after a £34m investment into the hotel’s transformation and the wider Talbot Gateway area. The new and improved hotel has quickly become a standout feature of Blackpool’s skyline, offering visitors and locals alike a mix of modern luxury and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the hotel’s standout offerings is Platform 9, a relaxed city-feel bar and lounge with a laid-back atmosphere perfect for day to day working, meeting colleagues and clients, unwinding over great drinks and good company. Guests can also enjoy Marcos New York Italian, a casual dining spot serving up delicious, comforting dishes in a welcoming setting.

The hotel’s impact stretches far beyond its physical transformation, as it has also been a driving force in the local jobs market. Prior to opening its doors last year, the Holiday Inn launched the ‘BeMoreYou’ campaign to recruit over 70 staff members.

Platform 9 Bar and Lounge at Blackpool's Holiday Inn | Holiday Inn

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with more than 3,700 applications pouring in, 98% of which came from the Blackpool area. This initiative not only provided the hotel with a talented and dedicated workforce but also empowered local individuals to bring their unique personalities into their roles, from front-of-house positions to managerial roles and housekeeping staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of this recruitment campaign has been a vital component in the hotel’s ability to deliver exceptional guest experiences, while also contributing to the region’s wider economic development.

The Holiday Inn Blackpool, which is managed by RBH Hospitality Management and is council-owned, forms part of the ongoing regeneration efforts for the Talbot Gateway area. Its prime location, just a stone's throw from the train station, makes it the perfect base for both business travellers and leisure visitors to the town.

With its modern offerings and commitment to local recruitment, the Holiday Inn Blackpool has firmly established itself as a key player in Blackpool’s hospitality sector. Its shortlisting for the ‘Best Recruitment Initiative Award’ is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its team, as well as the positive impact it has had on the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at the Holiday Inn Blackpool will be eagerly anticipating the upcoming awards ceremony, where they will join the rest of the hospitality industry in celebrating innovation, excellence, and the power of local talent.

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad