I'm a Blackpool and the Fylde College student & my dish was added to Marco Pierre White's restaurant menu

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:28 BST

A Blackpool and the Fylde College student has had their own Italian dish added to the menu at Marco’s New York Italian restaurant in Blackpool.

As part of Blackpool's first-ever Restaurant Week, which is taking place from March 27th to April 3rd and which offers an exciting week-long celebration of the town's food and drink scene, Blackpool and the Fylde College have held a competition for the students to create their own Italian style themed dish.

Following the submissions from students, the head chef at Marco Pierre White’s restaurant based at the new Holiday Inn in the town centre has selected the winning entry, with its ingenious creator then invited to come down to the hotel to teach the recipe to the kitchen staff.

Showcasing the talent at the college and the ingenuity of the area’s finest young budding chefs - one of whom has had their dish recognised by one of the world's top celebrity chefs - the team at Marco’s New York Italian will also be offering the newly-created dish on their outstanding menu for the remainder of Restaurant Week.

Marco Pierre White's restaurant in BlackpoolMarco Pierre White's restaurant in Blackpool
Marco Pierre White's restaurant in Blackpool | National World

Forming part of the complex built as part of the Talbot Gateway regeneration project, Marco’s New York Italian restaurant is located within the four-star Holiday Inn hotel. The establishment has cemented its reputation as one of Blackpool’s top dining spots since it opened last year, with the menu offering a range of Italian-inspired dishes and American classics.

Be sure to head down to Marco’s New York Italian to try out the brand new dish!

