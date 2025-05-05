Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Millions of Brits travel to the Spanish resort every year and it very clear why! In abundance there is sun, sea, sex and drinking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort has always been a popular destination for Brits - with many calling it the Spanish equivalent to Blackpool.

So after celebrating a big birthday this year, me and the girls decided to head off and to celebrate wihout the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I visited Blackpool's Spanish counterpart Benidorm and it's clear our resort is now in a different class | nw

Our four day mini break was everything we asked for boozy, relaxing and fun.

I even met a fellow Lancastrian Alex - who now calls the resort home.

He works in one of the city’s biggest clubs, Insomnia, and after serving us our free drinks - he instantly recognised our accents.

When asked what took him to Benidorm, he said: “I once came on holiday and loved it and never went home to Lancashire!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Lancastrian Alex npw calls the Spanish city of Benidorm home after going on holiday and not going home | NW

Of course like most places - Benidorm is not a one trick pony. If you are not interested in the ‘strip’ there are plenty of other things to do an enjoy.

We stayed in the Old Town and if we hadn’t already of known about the city’s famous nightlife it would have been likely we wouldn’t have stumbled across it.

The beach is beautiful and of course it has the weather!

The cast of Benidorm which is set to make a return to our screens later this year | ITV

The TV show namesake Benidorm - is a caricature of the real thing and obviously plays upon some of the negative stereotypes.

However, the fun times you can have are a really true reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We visited Cafe Benidorm - renamed Neptunes in the ITV hit show. There was a Madness tribute act performing when we arrived. The lead singer - referred to himself as the Suggs you ordered from Temu!

But as I flew home and reflectd on my trip the thing that struck me the most is actually just how lightyears apart Benidorm and Blackpool actually are.

Free cocktails and shots in Benidorm | NW

Blackpool has worked hard to repair its reputation as a family resort and I’ve got to say it’s in a different league.

Redevelopment has been a real focus and many new brands - such as the Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White restaurants have invested here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The days of Blackpool just being known as a destination for stags and hen dos is over.

Blackpool is so much more than that. It’s wholesome and fun.

Obviously, Benidorm’s Sticky Vicky has been a big draw for Brits for many years. (If you don’t know who she is Google her!)

Live sex shows entertain revellers in Benidorm | NW

But, as someone who classes herself as an open minded feminist I struggled to see the fun in the Star Wars segway sex show at Chaplains.

To clarify this is exactly what it says on the tin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bar with no more than 30 people at 3am in the morning - a couple engaged in sex on a segway.

There is surely not enough money in the world to make that worth doing three times a night!

I’m not being a prude. Most places have a viable sex trade. Blackpool is no different. But acts like this in mainstrem bars would not be acceptable in Blackpool.

It goes to show just how different the two destinations are and actually how far Blackpool has come.

Don’t get me wrong - when you go to Benidorm you know what your getting! It is unaplogetically fun and wild.

If you’re planning a trip - enjoy - It’s definitely not for the faint hearted!