Coroation Street star Jack P Shepherd brought along some celebrity magic when he official launched Blackpool’s newest hotel today,

The actor, famous for playing David Platt in the world’s longest running soap, cut the green ribbon this morning as an excited crowd counted down, with stilt walkers and glamorous hula hoop girls beside him.

Wearing a black leather jacket, Jack then chatted to members of the public and even had his photo taken with them after helping to launh the new £34m Holiday Inn, on Talbot Road.

He later said: “It’s great to be in Blackpool to do this - Corrie has a long association with this town.”

Mark said: "What a day it's been opening our doors to all our new guests, with help from Corrie legend Jack P Shepherd who has added a real sense of occasion to the day.

“The 144 hotel rooms and Marco's New York Italian restaurant look fantastic - there's a cool bar vibe where you really can feel like you're in Ibiza! We can’t wait to welcome families, business travellers and food fanatics too – there really is something for everyone.”

