The Marco Pierre White-inspired New York Italian in Blackpool is promising a ‘Saturday lunchtime of bottomless fun, exaggerated hair, and fierce fabulousness.’

Keen to help set the tone for Blackpool Pride in full-on glittery style, the Marco Pierre White-inspired New York Italian located in the new Holiday Inn on Talbot Road is offering guests who reserve a table between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday May 31 the chance to indulge in not only to a couple of hours of fabulous food and drink, but a whirlwind of laughter.

With party games and high-camp chaos led by renowned drag queen Miss B.B. Brookes, the event is sure to kick-start anyone’s Blackpool Pride celebrations in top-gear and represents the perfect entertaining Saturday lunchtime precursor to the main Pride event a week later.

“Drag acts have become more and more popular in recent years and are really entertaining and fun to watch while Blackpool Pride has grown to be one of the most popular events in the country,” said General Manager Mark Winter.

“We’re therefore delighted to host B.B. Brookes, who has built up a loyal following and is an amazing act. Her visit to Marco’s New York Italian will really get people into the spirit of Pride - it’ll certainly be a day you won’t forget!”

With TV shows such as Ru Paul’s Drag Race having grown in popularity in recent years, the chance to see one of the best drag acts around is set to prove unmissable, especially given that tickets (£40pp, £5 of which goes to the Pride Charity) include one pizzetta per person, bottomless fries, and endless drinks from a selection of cocktails, prosecco, and beer.

To book a space, please go to Blackpool Pride Bottomless | Restaurant Deals in Blackpool

The Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant in Blackpool is to host a bottomless brunch ahead of Blackpool Pride 2025 | National World

What’s on at Blackpool Pride 2025?

Promising a spectacle that is bigger and better than ever, the Tower Festival Headland event will be a weekend of glitter and non-stop music and entertainment on the town’s iconic Comedy Carpet beneath Blackpool Tower.

The town’s annual LGBT festival, Pride 2025 is aimed at promoting equality and diversity and also encouraging people to have a good time and includes the iconic Pride Parade, one of the most colourful events in Blackpool’s packed calendar of events.

When is it?

The three-day event is being held from Friday June 6 through to Sunday June 8

Who’s lined up?

FRIDAY: The opening night will be a 90s Dance Party including Belgian trance collective Ian Van Dahl, Italian Eurodance group Livin' Joy, British breakbeat group Baby D, English singer Kelly Llorenna, British Eurodance band Urban Cookie Collective, English electronic dance music group Oceanic, British singer Rowetta, and Blackpool DJ and bar-owner Jason Fubar.

SATURDAY: Pride Parade, with an apt seaside theme, headed this year by former Funny Girls legend DJ Zoe, and a Eurovision Party featuring Remember Monday, the country pop group who are the UK’s representative in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

SUNDAY: Headliners Liberty X, will be joined by tribute acts to some popular bands such as Sugababes, Plus Got to Be Steps, Venga, Love & Pride the Musical and more.

There is also a Youth Pride with free events for under-18s and, over the three days, there will be a large number of stalls, including stands from local support services.