Blackpool’s injury crisis has started to ease ahead of this weekend’s League One meeting with Cardiff City.

Blackpool welcomed two players back from injury in their FA Cup first round meeting with Scunthorpe United on Saturday afternoon.

Both George Honeyman and Hayden Coulson were introduced off the bench on the hour mark in the 1-0 victory over Bloomfield Road.

The former of the two had been out for over a month with a calf issue. In the league, the ex-Sunderland skipper had been a regular under former head coach Steve Bruce on the back of his summer move from Millwall.

Meanwhile, Coulson had also featured 12 times in the third tier before suffering a fractured arm in a game away to Stockport County.

The former Middlesbrough man could find himself back in a natural wing-back role under new boss Ian Evatt - who has moved away from the previously used 4-4-2 formation.

On the back of the Scunthorpe game, the 43-year-old admitted it was pleasing to have his first lot of returning players back on the pitch.

“Everyone can see what they give us - it’s a huge amount of quality and energy as well,” he said.

“I felt the changes helped us to see the game through. They’re good players, I know I’ve got them, but now it’s about getting them back fit and healthy again ready to improve, and help us get the points we need to start shooting up the table.”

Others making progress

Michael Ihiekwe could make his return to action following an awkward fall in his last outing.

Further players could be welcomed back to action for the Seasiders’ meeting with Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, while others on the current injury list continue to make progress in their respective recoveries.

“Michael (Ihiekwe) and possibly James (Husband) (are expected) later on in the week,” Evatt stated at the weekend.

“Dale (Taylor) is doing really well, Albie (Morgan) is doing really well, and Niall (Ennis) is a little bit behind those two.

“They are coming - we just have to make sure we don’t get any more in the process of trying to work hard and improve. That’s being managed by the excellent staff I’ve got around me.

“Things are going to get better and things are going to get smoother. We are going to improve as a team and get used to what we want to do with and without the ball.

“For now it’s about winning. We’re in the business of winning - it’s what it’s all about. We’ve just won two games, so that shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Evans suspended

Elsewhere, Lee Evans has been added to Blackpool’s list of absentees for their upcoming game against Cardiff City, with the midfielder picking up a one game ban after accumulating five yellow cards in League One this season.

“Jordan (Brown) didn’t start the game because Lee is suspended next week,” Evatt explained after the 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

“Other than George (Honeyman), he’s our only other midfield option so we had to look after him.

“This is a good squad of players, but we need them fit and available to keep learning. We’ll get back to work Monday and start that process.”

