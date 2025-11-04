Blackpool striker Kylian Kouassi is currently on a season-long loan with Cambridge United.

Blackpool striker Kylian Kouassi was on target twice for Cambridge United at the weekend.

The forward has spent the season so far on loan at the Abbey Stadium, with his brace in a 3-0 victory over Chester in the FA Cup taking his tally for the U’s up to five goals.

Kouassi has been on the Seasiders’ books since 2023, after making the move from Sutton United following the conclusion of his contract at Gander Green Lane.

In his first year on the Fylde Coast, the 22-year-old scored five goals and provided two assists in all competitions, before spending the 2024/25 campaign out on loan with Salford City.

Cambridge head coach Neil Harris is short of options up front, with ex-Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery recently suffering another hamstring injury - after being impacted by the same problem on several occasions over the last few years.

In the absence of the Northern Ireland forward and others, the ex-Millwall and Cardiff City boss will be hoping Kouassi will be able to build on his performance against Chester.

“Kylian was a handful for them,” he told the U’s in-house media.

“Our attacking play was good, we looked sharp. It was a good stepping stone for us.

“It was nice for him, he’s been in fine form here. Our centre forwards have scored goals, we’ve just got to make sure we continue that on the road.”

Kouassi shares thoughts on FA Cup brace

Kylian Kouassi

Also speaking after the match, Kouassi admitted his focus was on staying fit and delivering for his side - with an assist also coming his way on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m always happy to score goals and also to get the win,” he said.

“My first one I was just trying to linger around the box, and it fell through, the second one was about having the composure and putting it in the back of the net.

“With the amount of strikers we have available, I’ve just got to stay fit and stay hungry - just try and be the best I can. I’m just happy I could get the two goals today.”