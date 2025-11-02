Absence confirmed for Blackpool figure ahead of Cardiff City test

Blackpool take on Cardiff City at Bloomfield Road next weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool will be without Lee Evans for their meeting with Cardiff City in League One next weekend.

The midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the recent 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United, and will now serve a one-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A change of competition on Saturday meant the 31-year-old was able to feature in the 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United, as the Seasiders progressed to the second round of the FA Cup - courtesy of Ashley Fletcher’s first half goal.

Discussing how Evans’ upcoming suspension impacted his selection decisions, Blackpool boss Ian Evatt said: “Jordan (Brown) didn’t start the game because Lee is suspended next week. Other than George (Honeyman), he’s our only other midfield option so we had to look after him.

“Credit to Scunthorpe, they forced my hand, and we had to make changes - which helped us.

“This is a good squad of players, but we need them fit and available to keep learning. We’ll get back to work Monday and start that process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banks substitution explained

Scott Banks enjoyed some bright moments down the right side, and caused headaches for Scunthorpe on a couple of occasions before being subbed off at the break.

In the victory over Scunthorpe, Scott Banks was replaced by CJ Hamilton at the break, but there’s no injury concerns surrounding the St.Pauli loanee, with the decision made due to a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

“He’d been booked,” Evatt explained.

“It was too much of a risk for him to continue with how the game was and how intense it was. It was the right thing to do to get him off to protect him and protect the team.”