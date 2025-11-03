Blackpool claimed a 1-0 over Scunthorpe United to progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

Life wasn’t made easy for Blackpool in their 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Evatt’s side had to work hard to overcome their National League opponents in the new head coach’s first game in charge at Bloomfield Road.

A first half goal from Ashley Fletcher ultimately proved to be the difference, but the Iron had several chances to pull themselves level, while the Seasiders couldn’t finish the contest off.

Thompson shares thoughts

Steve Thompson | Getty Images

Former Blackpool assistant Steve Thompson was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire at the weekend.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers and Leicester City defender admitted it wasn’t a perfect display from the team in Tangerine, but still felt they did enough to reach the second round, as their focus now switches back to League One.

“It was very tight - Scunthorpe were a credit to the National League,” he told the broadcaster.

“Blackpool started off with a diamond with Scott Banks, Lee Evans, Emil Hansson and Josh Bowler in there, so Callum Starbuck and Joe Roberts on the right side got a lot of joy.

“Both teams had chances. On 17 minutes, Ashley Fletcher put it to the keeper’s right to make it 1-0.

“To be honest, it was very end-to-end. Blackpool started well in the first 20/25 minutes, but then Scunthorpe grew into the game.

“Blackpool were quite happy to get into half time 1-0 up because they were on the ropes.

“They made changes because they were hanging on. Callum Roberts was pulling the string and they were having so many chances. It was a credit to Scunthorpe because it could’ve gone either way.

“Blackpool had chances in the second half as well, but the keeper did well to keep them in the game.

“It’s good that they’re in the second round, but it wasn’t a perfect performance.

“The scoreline probably justified Blackpool winning 1-0, but the important one is Cardiff at home next week.”

