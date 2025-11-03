Blackpool claimed a 1-0 over Scunthorpe United to progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

Ashley Fletcher’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in Ian Evatt’s first home game as head coach following his appointment last month.

The visiting National League outfit did apply plenty of pressure after falling behind, but couldn’t find that moment of quality to strike back.

Elsewhere in the North West, Blackpool’s League One rivals Bolton Wanderers beat fellow third tier side Huddersfield Town 2-1 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, while Wigan Athletic got through on penalties after drawing 1-1 with Hemel Hempstead Town at the Brick Community Stadium.

Stockport County also progressed, after overcoming Tranmere Rovers 3-1 at Prenton Park.

When is the second round draw

Ashley Fletcher | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

The second round draw will take place this evening (November 3) ahead of TNT Sport’s coverage of Tamworth V Leyton Orient.

Things are expected to get underway at approximately 6.45pm, with the Seasiders being ball 32.

Here’s the full list of numbers:

1. Weston Super Mare

2. Salford City

3. Luton Town

4. Accrington Stanley

5. Milton Keynes Dons

6. Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic

8. Newport County

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Barnsley

11. Carlisle United

12. Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient

17. Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood

19. Sutton United

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Chelmsford City

22. Barrow

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Exeter City

25. Slough Town

26. Wealdstone

27. Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town

29. Buxton

30. Burton Albion

31. Brackley Town

32. Blackpool

33. Cambridge United

34. Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town

36. Macclesfield

37. Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town

39. Port Vale

40. Walsall