When Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and others will discover their FA Cup second round fates
Blackpool booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon after claiming a 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United.
Ashley Fletcher’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in Ian Evatt’s first home game as head coach following his appointment last month.
The visiting National League outfit did apply plenty of pressure after falling behind, but couldn’t find that moment of quality to strike back.
Elsewhere in the North West, Blackpool’s League One rivals Bolton Wanderers beat fellow third tier side Huddersfield Town 2-1 at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, while Wigan Athletic got through on penalties after drawing 1-1 with Hemel Hempstead Town at the Brick Community Stadium.
Stockport County also progressed, after overcoming Tranmere Rovers 3-1 at Prenton Park.
When is the second round draw
The second round draw will take place this evening (November 3) ahead of TNT Sport’s coverage of Tamworth V Leyton Orient.
Things are expected to get underway at approximately 6.45pm, with the Seasiders being ball 32.
Here’s the full list of numbers:
1. Weston Super Mare
2. Salford City
3. Luton Town
4. Accrington Stanley
5. Milton Keynes Dons
6. Stockport County
7. Wigan Athletic
8. Newport County
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Barnsley
11. Carlisle United
12. Bristol Rovers
13. Peterborough United
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
17. Chesterfield
18. Boreham Wood
19. Sutton United
20. Bolton Wanderers
21. Chelmsford City
22. Barrow
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Exeter City
25. Slough Town
26. Wealdstone
27. Swindon Town
28. Grimsby Town
29. Buxton
30. Burton Albion
31. Brackley Town
32. Blackpool
33. Cambridge United
34. Gateshead
35. Mansfield Town
36. Macclesfield
37. Shrewsbury Town
38. Fleetwood Town
39. Port Vale
40. Walsall
