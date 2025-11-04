George Honeyman made his return from injury in Blackpool’s 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup at the weekend.

George Honeyman admits it ‘hurt’ to see Steve Bruce lose his job at Blackpool - as he shares how difficult his start to life at Bloomfield Road has been.

The midfielder made the move to the Fylde Coast in the summer as a free agent after turning down a new deal from Millwall - whom he featured regularly for in the Championship last season.

While the Seasiders were targeting a top end finish in League One back in the summer; the reality has been a completely different story.

Just two wins for Steve Bruce in the opening 11 games cost the experienced head coach his job, with club legend Ian Evatt since coming in to replace him.

Honeyman missed the back end of the former manager’s tenure due to injury, and states it was tough to be sidelined during a difficult period for his teammates.

“It’s been really tough - I’ve found it tough since I’ve signed for the club to be honest,” he said.

“It’s not gone how I wanted it or how everyone at the club wanted it. Obviously we’ve seen a manager, who played a big part in me coming to the football club, lose his job.

“It hurts because we’re ultimately the ones on the pitch out there to produce results, and we cost a man his job. That’s football.

“I’m loving the energy from the new manager and his coaching staff, and I’m enjoying the work ethic the lads have brought to the training ground the days I’ve been involved.

“It’s not been a great start for myself personally at the football club, but I can’t look back on that too much - I’m excited for the future now and improving each week.”

‘Looking to put that right’

George Honeyman | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Honeyman made his return to action off the bench in Saturday afternoon’s 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup.

The 31-year-old is hopeful he can now kick on in his Blackpool career and help to right some wrongs under the guidance of Evatt.

“A big reason I signed was because I thought we’d be fighting at the top end of the division,” he added.

“We’re still early on in the season, so we’re not getting ahead of ourselves, but we are where we are and we need to move up the league - we’ll take that a step at a time.

“You have to be self-critical and not blame other people. I’ve not done enough, or didn’t do enough, for the previous manager. I obviously got injured as well.

“I’m looking to put that right and put in some better performances. Hopefully that equates to some wins and us moving up the table.”