Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers discover FA Cup second round opponents - Full draw here
Blackpool have been drawn against Carlisle United in the second round of the FA Cup.
The Seasiders will welcome the Cumbrian outfit to Bloomfield Road on the weekend of December 6/7 - after progressing in the competition with a 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United at the weekend.
Ashley Fletcher’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in Ian Evatt’s first home game as head coach following his appointment last month.
Meanwhile, Mark Hughes’ side booked their place in the second round with a 3-2 win against Reading.
Elsewhere in the North West, Blackpool’s League One rivals have also discovered their fates after booking their places at the weekend.
Wigan Athletic welcome Barrow to the Brick Community Stadium, Bolton Wanderers travel to Swindon Town, and Stockport County take on Cambridge United.
Here’s the full draw:
Slough Town V Macclesfield
Grimsby Town V Wealdstone
Sutton United V Shrewsbury Town
Swindon Town V Bolton Wanderers
Chelmsford City V Weston Super-Mare
Peterborough United V Barnsley
Boreham Wood V Newport County
MK Dons V Oldham Athletic
Wigan Athletic V Barrow
Fleetwood Town V Luton Town
Salford City V Tamworth or Leyton Orient
Accrington Stanley V Mansfield Town
Stockport County V Cambridge United
Brackley Town V Burton Albion
Blackpool V Carlisle United
Gateshead V Walsall
Exeter City V Wycombe Wanderers
Cheltenham Town V Buxton
Chesterfield V Doncaster Rovers
Port Vale V Bristol Rovers
