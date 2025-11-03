The FA Cup second round draw has taken place.

Blackpool have been drawn against Carlisle United in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders will welcome the Cumbrian outfit to Bloomfield Road on the weekend of December 6/7 - after progressing in the competition with a 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United at the weekend.

Ashley Fletcher’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in Ian Evatt’s first home game as head coach following his appointment last month.

Meanwhile, Mark Hughes’ side booked their place in the second round with a 3-2 win against Reading.

Elsewhere in the North West, Blackpool’s League One rivals have also discovered their fates after booking their places at the weekend.

Wigan Athletic welcome Barrow to the Brick Community Stadium, Bolton Wanderers travel to Swindon Town, and Stockport County take on Cambridge United.

Here’s the full draw:

Slough Town V Macclesfield

Grimsby Town V Wealdstone

Sutton United V Shrewsbury Town

Swindon Town V Bolton Wanderers

Chelmsford City V Weston Super-Mare

Peterborough United V Barnsley

Boreham Wood V Newport County

MK Dons V Oldham Athletic

Wigan Athletic V Barrow

Fleetwood Town V Luton Town

Salford City V Tamworth or Leyton Orient

Accrington Stanley V Mansfield Town

Stockport County V Cambridge United

Brackley Town V Burton Albion

Blackpool V Carlisle United

Gateshead V Walsall

Exeter City V Wycombe Wanderers

Cheltenham Town V Buxton

Chesterfield V Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale V Bristol Rovers

