Blackpool claimed a 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Franco Ravizzoli made a positive impression on his competitive debut for Blackpool.

The goalkeeper has had to be patient since his summer move to Bloomfield Road, with Birmingham City loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell being Steve Bruce’s first-choice throughout the opening exchanges of competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A move away from League One action allowed Ravizzoli to set out his stall for the first time, as he was named in the Seasiders’ starting XI for the 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

While the 28-year-old didn’t have too much to do throughout the evening, he was on hand with an impressive reaction save to deny Tyler Walker from close-range in the first half.

Despite giving a good account of himself, ex-Wycombe Wanderers shot stopper may have to be patient for his next opportunity.

After enduring a tough start to life on the Fylde Coast, Peacock-Farrell has settled in the last few weeks, and will have his own claims on why he should keep his spot for the visit of Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no denying Bailey had a tough start, but he played well on Saturday and made a great save,” Bruce said.

“It’s a really unbelievable position, goalkeeper, because you can’t play them anywhere else. I hope I make the right decision for what’s best for the team.

“We’ve seen Franco train and what he can do. When we brought him in we knew what he could do because he’s been an established goalkeeper. I’ve got no problem with him at all, but I’ve got to make a decision and we’ve got to have a squad of players.”

Ravizzoli journey to Blackpool

On his Seasiders debut, Franco Ravizzoli made a good save in the first half to deny Tyler Walker from close-range.

Following his summer move to Blackpool as a free agent, Ravizzoli discussed his career journey so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Argentine has spent the last five years in England, his career started with River Plate - where he progressed through the ranks alongside a number of household names.

“It’s a great academy - it’s a great club,” he said.

“I spent six years there, and I learnt a lot about football and also as a person. I had to leave home when I was very young because it was like five hours away from my house. I started to understand how to be on my own since I was 15, so it was the biggest step of my career.

“You grow up understanding the pressure from the club and the fans. It’s a massive club and they’ve got everything, even a school in the stadium. I loved it.

“You can see all the players that are being sold from the academy to big teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I played with Julián Alvarez and Lucas Martínez Quarta. Gonzalo Montiel is my age - he’s the guy that scored the winning penalty in the World Cup. We played together and lived in the same digs. It’s nice to see ex-teammates winning something so special and so important.

“It gives you the motivation that any one can do it, you just have to keep working.”