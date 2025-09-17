Blackpool claimed a 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

Steve Bruce has found himself with some positive selection dilemmas following Blackpool’s 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

The Seasiders boss made 10 changes to his side from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town, with a number of players being given opportunities to impress.

As part of this Olly Casey, George Honeyman and Niall Ennis were all left out of the matchday squad, which allowed Andy Lyons, Zac Ashworth and Tom Bloxham to come in after missing the weekend’s test at Sixfields.

Bruce will be hoping the dominant display against the Cumbrian outfit will give his side a spring in their step ahead Barnsley’s visit to Bloomfield Road on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

Blackpool have picked up just four points in their first seven League One outings, and quickly need to change their fortunes, with expectations being high on the Fylde Coast.

‘Precautionary’ measures taken

Olly Casey

Minus club captain James Husband, the Seasiders boss should have a full squad to pick from against the Tykes, even with a couple of players carrying minor injuries at the beginning of the week.

“Olly Casey has a knock and Niall Ennis has a knock, but they’ll be fit for Saturday I’m sure,” Bruce said.

“They were just precautionary things, while George (Honeyman) was given a rest because he’s played every minute of every game, and played a lot in pre-season.”

Horsfall decision

Fraser Horsfall

If Casey is available for the visit of the Tykes on Saturday it will present Bruce with a fresh selection dilemma.

Michael Ihiekwe has been the 24-year-old’s partner at the centre of a back four throughout the season so far, but Horsfall is now firmly back in contention.

After spending a number of weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the ex-Stockport County man was able to get a full 90 minutes under his belt in the Barrow test.

“I have to tell you, it’s better than not having that choice,” Bruce added.

“You have to manage a squad of players. Without a decent squad we can’t get anywhere. We know we’ve got to play another 45 games arguably, so there’s a long way to go.”