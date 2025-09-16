Blackpool claimed a 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

Steve Bruce is hopeful Blackpool will reap benefits from their 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

Scott Banks was on hand with a brace on his first start for the rotated Seasiders, while Ashley Fletcher, Andy Lyons and Dale Taylor were also on the scoresheet.

Despite getting a big win under their belts, the result only provides temporary respite from their League One struggles, with five defeats coming their way in their opening seven games.

The Blackpool boss will be hopeful their cup outing can give his side some confidence ahead of their meeting with Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

“We’ll take it tonight, we know they’re a team from a different division but they still cause you a problem,” he said.

“I was pleased with the attitude and the way we played. We’ve still got a bit to do, but I can see glimpses that we have the makings of a very decent team.

“They’re all important games when you’ve not got off to a good start, but it’s important to stay well with it and stay focussed. It’s been a difficult start for one reason or another, but we’ve got the squad of players here.

“We made the decision to go stronger for people who need games, and this is a great opportunity for that, with people like Banksy (Scott Banks) and Josh Bowler. We got some minutes into them, and there were lots of elements I was pleased with.

“Of course they scored five, but defensively we still need to do better, especially in those first 25 minutes. Going forward we looked a threat again, which was pleasing to see.

“We brought in some very good players, and sometimes it takes a bit of time. I’ve got the makings here of a very decent side - I know I have. Results haven’t proved that just yet, but I do believe, the more they’re together then we’ll be better for it.

“Everyone’s available, and you can see what we’re trying to do. There were glimpses tonight with some very good stuff, so let’s look forward and upwards.”