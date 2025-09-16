Blackpool player ratings V Barrow: Seven score 7/10 as they make most of EFL Trophy opportunity

Scott Banks opened the scoring for the Seasiders after only six minutes, with the winger finishing on the rebound after an initial shot from Ashley Fletcher was saved.

After being denied by Ben Winterbottom once, the striker wasn’t stopped with his next effort, as he headed home from a CJ Hamilton cross.

Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson had a couple of chances to extend the lead further, but was stopped by the Barrow keeper on both occasions.

Down the other end, Franco Ravizzoli was on hand to make a reaction save to deny Tyler Walker from close-range.

Ahead of the break, Zac Ashworth was lucky to remain on the pitch after appearing to bring down the Bluebirds forward on the edge of the box. The referee ultimately didn’t give a foul, and a decision concerning a card wasn’t required.

Shortly after the restart, the Seasiders claimed their third, with Andy Lyons flicking a Lee Evans corner past Winterbottom.

The fourth came courtesy of Dale Taylor off the bench. The striker found himself played through by fellow substitute Josh Bowler, as a lofted finish proved to be enough to find the back of the net.

Just before his withdrawal heading into the final 10 minutes, Banks added his second to ensure Bruce’s side went home with more goals than they’d scored in every other game combined this season.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Barrow in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Franco Ravizzoli - 7 On his Seasiders debut, Franco Ravizzoli made a good save in the first half to deny Tyler Walker from close-range. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Andy Lyons - 7 There were still some shaky moments for the Seasiders at the back, but on a personal note it was a solid enough evening from Andy Lyons - who will benefit from the minutes more than anything, as well as getting a goal. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Fraser Horsfall - 7 Fraser Horsfall made some strong challenges on his first appearance since the opening day of the season. The centre back probably did enough to suggest he's ready to be called upon for Barnsley on Saturday. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Zac Ashworth - 7 Zac Ashworth looked fortunate to stay on the pitch in the first half, but other than that did well enough. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales