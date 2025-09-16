Blackpool 5-0 Barrow: Change of competition brings rare win for rotated Seasiders

Blackpool claimed a 5-0 victory over Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

Blackpool started their EFL Trophy group stage campaign with a 5-0 Barrow at Bloomfield Road.

Scott Banks was on hand with a brace on his first start for the Seasiders, while Ashley Fletcher, Andy Lyons and Dale Taylor were also on the scoresheet.

Despite claiming their first win in five outings, the result doesn’t do much to paper over the cracks of the current struggles for Steve Bruce’s side in League One, but did provide an opportunity for players to impress, with 10 changes being made from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town.

The opener came after only six minutes. Fletcher did initially well to open up some space himself to release a shot from the edge of the box, forcing Ben Winterbottom into a save.

On the rebound, Banks remained alert as he followed the ball in to produce a finish from close-range to edge Blackpool in front.

The Seasiders quickly doubled their lead five minutes later. After playing his part in breaking the deadlock, Fletcher added his name to the scoresheet, with the striker heading home a CJ Hamilton cross from the left.

Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson came close to extending the advantage further, but saw his effort saved by Winterbottom after finding himself through on goal.

A similar opportunity came the winger’s way again shortly after. Once again the Barrow keeper came out on top, with the 27-year-old only able to put a shot on the rebound over the bar.

After unnerving the Blackpool defence on a couple of occasions, the visitors tested Franco Ravizzoli properly for the first time just after the half hour mark, with the Argentine making a good reaction save to stop Tyler Walker from close-range.

Ahead of the break, Zac Ashworth was lucky to remain on the pitch after appearing to bring down the Bluebirds forward on the edge of the box. The referee ultimately didn’t give a foul, and a decision concerning a card wasn’t required.

Shortly after the restart, the Seasiders claimed their third, with Lyons flicking a Lee Evans corner past Winterbottom.

After being introduced off the bench as part of a triple change on the hour mark, Josh Bowler almost produced a moment of magic with his quick feet, but was ultimately stopped by fellow substitute Taylor - who accidentally got in his teammate’s way.

The next time the pair linked up proved to be more successful, as Blackpool added a fourth.

Bowler looked bright getting forward again, as he slipped through Taylor, with the ex-Nottingham Forest producing a lofted finish to find the back of the net.

Just before his withdrawal heading into the final 10 minutes, Banks added his second to ensure Bruce’s side went home with more goals than they’d scored in every other game combined this season.

Blackpool FC: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons (72’), Fraser Horsfall, Zac Ashworth, CJ Hamilton, Scott Banks (77’), Lee Evans, Jordan Brown (63’), Emil Hansson (63’), Tom Bloxham (63’), Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Albie Morgan (63’), Hayden Coulson (77’), Dale Taylor (63’), Josh Bowler (63’), Michael Ihiekwe, Danny Imray (72’).