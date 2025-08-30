Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Blackpool will be determined to head into the international break on a high following a disappointing opening month to the new campaign.

The Seasiders have only picked up three points in their first five League One outings, as well as being knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round.

This weekend’s opponents Bolton Wanderers have also faced their own problems, and travel to Bloomfield Road having drawn their last three games.

Blackpool head into the contest with back-to-back away defeats under their belt against Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle.

In both of those games, Steve Bruce used the same starting XI, but could look to make some alterations for this afternoon’s game.

“You’ll have to wait, I’m not giving anything away, but I would imagine there’ll be a couple of changes that’s for sure,” he said.

“The supporters enjoyed watching their team two weeks ago against Huddersfield - we need to repeat what we produced that day. To beat them with 10 men for an hour was excellent.

“We’ve had a disappointing start, there’s no question about that, but I’m convinced we’ll get better. We’ve brought in nine new out field players, and they need some time to get some minutes under their belts to get ready. I do believe we’ve got the makings of a decent team.

“For one reason or another, I don’t think I’ve picked my strongest team because it’s not been available to me. That’s a frustration for everyone concerned. It’s been difficult to get players, who haven’t had a big pre-season, up to speed. The more we train with them, the more beneficial it’ll be to them.”

Selection considerations

Ashley Fletcher | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

A full week of training without a game has allowed a number of Blackpool players to edge closer to full fitness, but has resulted in an injury in one case.

“It’s enabled us to get a week’s work into a lot of players - in particular (Fraser) Horsfall and Fletch (Ashley Fletcher), who have come into the squad again and are fit,” Bruce added.

“The ones who haven’t made it are Hubby (James Husband) obviously and Malcolm Ebiowei - he’s picked up an ankle injury so he won’t be available. I would think it would be at least a couple of weeks.

“It’s been frustrating for everyone who we have brought in, looking around, we’ve picked up a couple of injuries, one to Danny Imray in particular. A lot of players who we have brought in haven’t had a lot of minutes.

“There’s Emil (Hansson) too, but he comes into the equation better for training in the last few weeks.”

