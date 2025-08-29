Ex-Crystal Palace man picks up injury blow after slow start to life with Blackpool

Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Blackpool will be without Malcolm Ebiowei for their meeting with Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

The winger made the move to the Fylde Coast on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace earlier this month, but has been unable to make his mark in Tangerine in his first few weeks with the club.

After making his debut off the bench against Exeter City, the 21-year-old has made two further substitute appearances for Steve Bruce’s side.

With no midweek game for Blackpool ahead of the Bolton fixture, the last few days would’ve been seen as an opportunity for Ebiowei to build his fitness further; instead, an ankle injury means he will play no part at all on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, the extended period on the training ground on the back of last weekend’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle has proved crucial for others, with the Seasiders set to welcome back two experienced figures.

“It’s enabled us to get a week’s work into a lot of players - in particular (Fraser) Horsfall and Fletch (Ashley Fletcher), who have come into the squad again and are fit,” Bruce said.

“The ones who haven’t made it are Hubby (James Husband) obviously and Malcolm Ebiowei - he’s picked up an ankle injury so he won’t be available. I would think it would be at least a couple of weeks.

“It’s been frustrating for everyone who we have brought in, looking around, we’ve picked up a couple of injuries, one to Danny Imray in particular. A lot of players who we have brought in haven’t had a lot of minutes.

“There’s Emil (Hansson) too, but he comes into the equation better for training in the last few weeks.”

Who is Ebiowei?

Malcolm Ebiowei

Ebiowei spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances coming his way in 2022.

At the time of the winger’s Rams debut, Wayne Rooney was at the helm at Pride Park, with his performances under the former England international catching the eye of Crystal Palace.

After making the move to Selhurst Park three years ago, Ebiowei has featured five times for Palace, as well as spending time on loan with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United, but was unable to really make his mark and replicate his Derby form.

