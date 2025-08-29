Blackpool handed two injury boosts ahead of Bolton Wanderers visit

Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this weekend - and could have a double injury boost.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Fletcher is set to be available for Blackpool’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers this weekend after missing the Seasiders’ last two outings.

The striker was unavailable for the recent trips to Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle after sustaining a hamstring problem in a victory over Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher’s return will provide a boost to Steve Bruce’s side, with Niall Ennis still unavailable due to suspension.

For Blackpool’s last two outings, Dale Taylor has been used as a lone striker at times, but the new arrival from Nottingham Forest has found himself isolated at the top end of the pitch.

Providing an update on Fletcher, Bruce said: “He’s trained two or three times, and feels comfortable with it. Whether he could play 90 is another one - you’ve got to be careful with muscle injuries and we’ll guard against that.

“Fletch and Ennis were a joy from Christmas onwards, so to lose two of them in one game pretty much sums our luck up at the moment. We know the value of both of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, Fletch is now available, so it’s always good news to have your better players up and around it. At the top end of the pitch, we know what he can do, so it’s good to see him back.

“Dale (Taylor) can only get better. We’ve seen him look a lot better because he’s played the games - he needed them because he hadn’t played a lot in pre-season, and that goes with a lot of the players who we’ve brought in.”

Horsfall latest

Fraser Horsfall (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Elsewhere, Fraser Horsfall is making progress in his return to injury and could also be in contention for this weekend’s game.

Since making the summer move to Bloomfield Road from Stockport County, the centre back has only featured once, with an ankle issue ruling him out of the last few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a short period in a protective boot, the 28-year-old has been able to return to training.

“He’s available,” Bruce added.

“He’s trained all week, and he seems to be moving better and seems to be over the injury - let’s hope that stays the same.

“He’s in the squad and is available for selection.”

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.