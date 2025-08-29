Why Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers could prove to be perfect opponents for each other

Both Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers would’ve hoped for a better start to the season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool will be desperate to change their fortunes when they welcome Bolton Wanderers to Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign, with their 1-0 loss away to Plymouth Argyle last Saturday being their fourth defeat of their opening five League One outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into the fixture at Home Park, the Pilgrims had failed to come out on top in their opening four, but were able to get off the mark thanks to Malachi Boateng’s second half goal - which came courtesy of a defensive lapse in concentration.

After losing back-to-back games on the road, Steve Bruce’s side will be hoping a return to Bloomfield Road can galvanise them.

In their previous home outing, they were able to claim a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town, despite playing the majority of the game with 10-men, and will be searching for a performance of a similar standard.

Chance for Bolton to break hoodoo

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Unless there’s a vast improvement from Blackpool, it could be an opportunity for Bolton to put right their record at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trotters haven’t picked up a league win against the Seasiders on the Fylde Coast since 1977.

It’s not been a perfect start to the campaign for Steven Schumacher’s side - winning one, losing one, and drawing three.

With their last three outings ending in shared points, Bolton will be determined to discover a winning edge.

Currently, Blackpool would be a dream for any team they face. All you have to do is look at the start Plymouth had endured before getting their first points on the board last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issues for Bruce’s side come in both defence and attack.

At the back, they just look easy to get at, and it seemingly doesn’t take too much pressure to find a way through.

They’re soft when it comes to set pieces, while they’ve also switched off at the beginning of the second half on a number of occasions.

Meanwhile, going forward, not too many questions have been asked by the Seasiders attackers, which is an amplified issue when you’re not keeping a clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Bolton could be perfect for Blackpool

Mason Burstow

Despite the potential of Blackpool being the perfect opponent for Bolton to return to winning ways, the same could be said vice versa.

A lack of conversion from their North West rivals this weekend could be the helping hand Bruce’s side need.

Discussing the Trotters’ start to the season, The Bolton News’ Dan Barnes said: “It’s been a weird one, if you look at the performances, and you’d think they look pretty good, with at least three wins under their belt.

“They’ve had the most shots in the league and the fewest shots faced, but they’ve just not got the results yet. There’s little things like a deflection or a keeper error, then at the other end, just not putting their chances away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The kind of performances look good. They look really organised, and that was not the case at time last season, so the work they’ve done has been evident.

“The worry for the Bolton fans is they’ll keep not getting what they necessarily deserve from games because they have been pretty wasteful.

“They’ve played up to now with one fit striker, which is Mason Burstow, but they’ve got Sam Dalby back from - but he had no pre-season and has made two 15-minute appearances of the bench, so he’s a long way off being 100 percent, but just having more options will help.”

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.