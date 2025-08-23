Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool endured another difficult afternoon as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Malachi Boateng opened the scoring at the beginning of the second half to give the home team their first points of the campaign, while also inflicting the Seasiders with their fourth defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being brighter in periods than their midweek defeat away to Mansfield Town, Steve Bruce’s side still failed to produce the goods in the areas where it really matters.

Set pieces have been a major problem for Blackpool in recent weeks, in the opening exchanges they found themselves tested from a corner once again.

The initial ball into the box was flicked on at the front post, but the Seasiders were able to deal with the second dual.

Plymouth had a couple of golden opportunities to open the scoring in the ninth minute. A ball through to Bali Mumba cut open the visitors’ defence far too easily. Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on hand to make a save with his foot, before debutant Lorent Tolaj failed to hit the open target on the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool also had their own half chances, with Luca Ashby-Hammond stopping a flicked header from Michael Ihiekwe and a shot from a tight angle from Albie Morgan following a break down the field.

A big opportunity fell the way of Dale Taylor, but the striker could only scuff a shot from close-range wide of the target, after a good ball into his feet from CJ Hamilton.

Albie Morgan couldn’t be accused of mishitting the ball just after the half hour mark. After having a corner perfectly played to him on the edge of the box, the midfielder fired a shot from distance towards the face of goal, forcing the Pilgrims keeper into an impressive save.

Alongside set pieces, the Seasiders also have a major problem with keeping alert following half time, and once again that proved problematic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes after the break, Boateng got through the backline with ease, before cutting inside and curling a shot past Peacock-Farrell.

Following the hour mark, the Pilgrims thought they had extended their lead, but were left furious after the referee blew up for a foul on the byline with no advantage played.

Tom Cleverly’s side continued to push for a second, with Mumba forcing the Seasiders keeper into another save, before the rebound was blasted over by Xavier Amaechi.

There was very little from Blackpool in terms of chances to get back into the game, as they failed to break down their opponent for the second consecutive game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Brown (67’), Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson (76’), Tom Bloxham, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans (67’), CJ Hamilton, George Honeyman, Dale Taylor.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Malcolm Ebiowei (76’), Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson (67’), Terry Bondo, Danny Imray (67’).

Your next story from the Gazette: Winger shares Blackpool target as he makes Birmingham City admission.