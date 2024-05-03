Neil Critchley with Richard Keogh (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Former Blackpool defender Richard Keogh has announced that he is hanging up his boots and retiring from playing.

Forest Green Rovers will be the last club of Keogh's 20-year playing career after he decided to retire. He suffered relegation from League Two with the Nailsworth outfit and will now focus on the next chapter of his life which is in coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement published on his personal account on X, he said: “I wish I could play on forever, but we all know eventually this day will come. So after 786 appearances and 20 years, I am announcing my retirement from playing.

“My career surpassed all my expectations, full of unforgettable moments that not only made me a better player but also a better person.

“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to my family, friends, agent Cos and advisors. Their love, support, sacrifice and guidance made it possible for me to live out my dream.

“I have been extremely fortunate and feel privileged to have played for and captained incredible clubs. I want to extend my appreciation to all of my past teammates, managers and coaches - the pleasure was mine and I am honoured to call many of you friends for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And now to the fans - you make the game special. Playing through Covid undeniably proved the game is nothing without you. The bond I shared with many of you made every game memorable. Thank you.”

Keogh was signed by current Seasiders boss Neil Critchley in the 2021/22 season. He made a total of 31 appearances in all competitions that year in what was the first campaign where supporters were allowed back in to stadiums. The club finished 16th in the Championship that year but he moved to Ipswich Town who paid a nominal fee to secure his services and he went on to win promotion with the Tractor Boys.

The 26-cap Republic of Ireland international added: “Wearing the captains armband for Ireland was the ultimate honour. To represent the green jersey was the impossible dream and to play in a major tournament was the dream come true.

“The camaraderie, the matches, the shared moments with fans - these are memories that will stay with me forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last but not least, to my amazing wife Charlie and my sons Seb and Myles. Your unwavering love and support means everything to me. Thank you for being my rock. I am eternally grateful.