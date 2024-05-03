Terell Thomas is a free agent after leaving Charlton Athletic. He was a reported transfer target for Blackpool in January. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Blackpool could now be offered the chance to sign a Charlton Athletic player that was linked to them this winter after they released him.

Before and during the January transfer window, Football Insider kept linking Terrell Thomas with a move to Bloomfield Road. It was said that they and Reading had held an interest in December and then in mid-January, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic were also keen.

Charlton have announced their retained list on Friday (May 3) morning and Thomas' contract will not be renewed. Thomas along with seven other players at The Valley have not been offered new terms.

Their list of departures alongside Thomas are; Richard Chin, Michael Hector, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jack Payne, Terell Thomas, Lewis Ward and Kazenga LuaLua. In a parting statement to all those departing, the Addicks said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank every player who is leaving for their efforts during their time at Charlton and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”

The 28-year-old is a centre-back that has been capped five times for Saint Lucia at international level, where he is also their captain. He appeared 43 times for Charlton in all competitions this season, and played in both fixtures against the Seasiders which finished 2-2 and 1-1.

Thomas has a vast amount of experience at League One level having played 144 times with the second most appearances in a division coming in the National League. His previous clubs include AFC Wimbledon, Woking, Sutton United, Crewe Alexandra, Wigan Athletic and Reading.

