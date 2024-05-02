Ex-Blackpool, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday defender searching for new club following release from relegated League One side

Former Blackpool defender Ben Heneghan is searching for a new club following his release from Fleetwood Town.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:11 BST
Ben Heneghan (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Ben Heneghan (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Ben Heneghan (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

The 30-year-old spent two seasons on loan at Bloomfield Road between 2018 and 2020, making 80 appearances in Tangerine and scoring on four occasions.

After starting his professional career with Stoke City, he made the permanent move to Chester in 2014. His time in non-league proved fruitful as he earned a move to Motherwell, before being signed by Sheffield United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heneghan’s time at Bramall Lane was mainly spent out on loan with the Seasiders, as he left the club with only one appearance under his belt.

He didn’t stay away from South Yorkshire for too long, joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2022 following a stint with AFC Wimbledon.

Following his departure from Hillsborough, the ex-Everton youngster returned to the Fylde Coast to link up with Fleetwood, whom he made 40 appearances throughout the course of last season, but couldn’t stop the Cod Army from being relegated from League One.

Related topics:League OneSheffield WednesdaySheffield UnitedFleetwood TownChesterMotherwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.