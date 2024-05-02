Ex-Blackpool, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday defender searching for new club following release from relegated League One side
The 30-year-old spent two seasons on loan at Bloomfield Road between 2018 and 2020, making 80 appearances in Tangerine and scoring on four occasions.
After starting his professional career with Stoke City, he made the permanent move to Chester in 2014. His time in non-league proved fruitful as he earned a move to Motherwell, before being signed by Sheffield United.
Heneghan’s time at Bramall Lane was mainly spent out on loan with the Seasiders, as he left the club with only one appearance under his belt.
He didn’t stay away from South Yorkshire for too long, joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2022 following a stint with AFC Wimbledon.
Following his departure from Hillsborough, the ex-Everton youngster returned to the Fylde Coast to link up with Fleetwood, whom he made 40 appearances throughout the course of last season, but couldn’t stop the Cod Army from being relegated from League One.
